Carson Benge News: Stays busy on basepaths
Benge went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The steal was Benge's fourth of the season in nine games, but the rookie outfielder is struggling to make an impact with his bat, going 3-for-30 (.100) with a 4:11 BB:K. A groundball rate of 57.9 percent and a 3.3 degree launch angle are also contributing to his struggles. The Mets aren't going to pull the plug on the top prospect any time soon, but Benge is looking a little overmatched at the plate to begin his big-league career.
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