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Carson Benge News: Stays hot Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Benge went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The 23-year-old rookie swiped a bag for a second straight game and racked up multiple hits in a third straight. Benge has caught fire in May, hitting safely in nine of the last 10 contests while slashing .389/.450/.556 with three doubles, a homer, two steals, seven RBI and eight runs.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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