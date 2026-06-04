Carson Benge News: Steals home in Wednesday's win
Benge went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
The rookie outfielder pulled off a successful double steal with Juan Soto in the fourth inning, with Benge scampering home when Jhonny Pereda tried to throw Soto out at second base. It was Benge's 10th stolen base of the season in 59 games, to go along with a .252/.317/.381 slash line, six homers, 24 RBI and 31 runs.
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