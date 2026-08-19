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Carson Benge News: Swats 15th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Benge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

The rookie outfielder opened the scoring when he sliced a Michael King sinker just inside the left-field foul pole in the fourth inning, and the Mets never looked back. Benge is up to 15 homers on the year with a .752 OPS, and that's largely been fueled by an impressive August in which he's delivered a .311/.373/.557 slash line over 16 games with four home runs, nine runs and 10 RBI.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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