Carson Benge News: Swats 15th homer
Benge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.
The rookie outfielder opened the scoring when he sliced a Michael King sinker just inside the left-field foul pole in the fourth inning, and the Mets never looked back. Benge is up to 15 homers on the year with a .752 OPS, and that's largely been fueled by an impressive August in which he's delivered a .311/.373/.557 slash line over 16 games with four home runs, nine runs and 10 RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Benge See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 3119 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 3119 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Benge See More