Carson Benge News: Swats 15th homer

Benge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

The rookie outfielder opened the scoring when he sliced a Michael King sinker just inside the left-field foul pole in the fourth inning, and the Mets never looked back. Benge is up to 15 homers on the year with a .752 OPS, and that's largely been fueled by an impressive August in which he's delivered a .311/.373/.557 slash line over 16 games with four home runs, nine runs and 10 RBI.