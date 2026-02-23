Carson Fulmer Injury: Lands MiLB deal with Bucs

Fulmer agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, which will give Fulmer the opportunity to compete for a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen. The 32-year-old righty didn't pitch after Aug. 23 last season after sustaining a right elbow strain, but with the offseason to recover, he should be at or near full health. Fulmer made 13 appearances out of the Angels bullpen prior to being shut down with the injury, turning in a 5.83 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 29.1 innings.