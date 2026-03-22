Carson Fulmer News: Denied Opening Day roster spot
The Pirates reassigned Fulmer to minor-league camp Sunday.
Fulmer is expected to open the season at Triple-A Indianapolis after he was unable to secure a bullpen role with the Pirates coming out of camp. The 32-year-old righty appeared in 13 big-league games with the Angels in 2025, pitching to a 5.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB in 29.1 innings.
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