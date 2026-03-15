Carson Fulmer News: Makes spring debut
Fulmer (elbow) struck out a batter over two perfect innings of relief Friday in the Pirates' 7-5 win over the Tigers in Grapefruit League play.
Fulmer was credited with a save in his first appearance of the spring, after he had been delayed due to his late signing in addition to completing his recovery from a right elbow strain that caused him to close last season on the shelf. Since the right-hander is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, he'll be facing an uphill battle to win a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen, but he put a strong foot forward Friday.
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