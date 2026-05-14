Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Absent from Cubs' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Kelly is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Atlanta.

Kelly started at catcher in four of the previous five games, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Miguel Amaya is doing the catching and batting eighth for the Cubs.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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