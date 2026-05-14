Carson Kelly News: Absent from Cubs' lineup
Kelly is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Atlanta.
Kelly started at catcher in four of the previous five games, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Miguel Amaya is doing the catching and batting eighth for the Cubs.
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