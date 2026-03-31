Carson Kelly News: Absent from Cubs' lineup
Kelly is not in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Angels.
Kelly has been behind the dish for three of the Cubs' first five games this season but will yield catching duties to Miguel Amaya on Tuesday. Amaya is in the nine spot in Chicago's lineup.
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