Carson Kelly News: Continues to mash

Kelly went 3-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, three total runs and three total RBI in a 16-0 rout of the Dodgers on Saturday.

Kelly made the score 3-0 in favor of the Cubs with a solo shot in the seventh inning, and he tacked on another long ball -- this time a two-run blast -- off position player Miguel Rojas in the ninth. The veteran catcher is already up to four home runs on the campaign, and he's added 13 RBI while slashing a fiery .417/.571/1.042. Perhaps most impressively, Kelly has drawn 10 walks while striking out just three times. The huge start has pushed Kelly into a near-even playing-time split behind the plate with Miguel Amaya, who also went deep Saturday and is off to a solid start offensively as well.