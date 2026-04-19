Carson Kelly News: Delivers key pinch-hit home run
Kelly went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run off the bench in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
Kelly initially received the day off with Miguel Amaya starting behind the plate, but the former was called on for a pinch-hitting appearance against lefty Brooks Raley in the sixth inning. Kelly promptly responded with his second home run of the year to break a 1-1 tie and put the Cubs in front 4-1. The veteran catcher has an outstanding .970 OPS through 17 games, which would easily be a new career high. Kelly should remain Chicago's clear top backstop moving forward, with Amaya around to spell him once or twice per week.
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