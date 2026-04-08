Carson Kelly News: Doubles, scores in win

Kelly went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rays.

Kelly extended his hitting streak to four games with the multi-hit effort, and he's now batting .281 for the season with a .705 OPS. The veteran catcher has appeared in 10 games so far, with Miguel Amaya appearing in seven. Kelly has the slight edge for playing time at the moment, though the Cubs can get both bats in the lineup by having one or the other serve as the DH and relying on Moises Ballesteros to serve as the backup behind the plate.