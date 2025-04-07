Carson Kelly News: Getting breather Monday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Miguel Amaya will receive a turn behind the plate while Kelly rests after starting at catcher in the Cubs' previous two contests. The playing time at catcher has tilted in favor of Kelly so far this season while he's gotten off to a scorching start with four extra-base hits and seven walks through his first 26 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now