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Carson Kelly News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Kelly hit a single and walked three times during Friday's loss to extend his hitting streak to five games, but he'll remain on the bench to begin Saturday's contest. Miguel Amaya will catch instead for starter Edward Cabrera and bat seventh.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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