Carson Kelly News: Getting breather Saturday
Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Kelly hit a single and walked three times during Friday's loss to extend his hitting streak to five games, but he'll remain on the bench to begin Saturday's contest. Miguel Amaya will catch instead for starter Edward Cabrera and bat seventh.
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