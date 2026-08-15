Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Kelly will get a day off after beginning the series by going 1-for-3 with two strikeouts Friday. Miguel Amaya will handle catching duties and bat ninth.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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