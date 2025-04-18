Carson Kelly News: Goes deep twice Friday

Kelly went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three total runs scored and five RBI in Friday's 13-11 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kelly had a monster game, going deep in the second inning with a runner on and then again in the eighth with three runners on. The veteran catcher now has six home runs and an absurd 1.675 OPS for the season. Kelly has seen his role grow due to the hot start, though Miguel Amaya is still seeing plenty of playing time as well.