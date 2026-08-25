Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Goes yard in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-0 win over Arizona.

Kelly followed Michael Conforto's two-run homer with a solo shot over the left-field fence in the sixth inning, as the duo went back-to-back. After a poor July, the veteran catcher has looked better at the plate in August, slashing .273/.310/.418 with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs across 16 contests this month. Overall, Kelly is hitting .262/.343/.379 with eight homers, 45 RBI and 45 runs in 98 games this season.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Week 18 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 18 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago