Carson Kelly News: Goes yard in Monday's win
Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-0 win over Arizona.
Kelly followed Michael Conforto's two-run homer with a solo shot over the left-field fence in the sixth inning, as the duo went back-to-back. After a poor July, the veteran catcher has looked better at the plate in August, slashing .273/.310/.418 with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs across 16 contests this month. Overall, Kelly is hitting .262/.343/.379 with eight homers, 45 RBI and 45 runs in 98 games this season.
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