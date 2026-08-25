Carson Kelly News: Goes yard in Monday's win

Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-0 win over Arizona.

Kelly followed Michael Conforto's two-run homer with a solo shot over the left-field fence in the sixth inning, as the duo went back-to-back. After a poor July, the veteran catcher has looked better at the plate in August, slashing .273/.310/.418 with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs across 16 contests this month. Overall, Kelly is hitting .262/.343/.379 with eight homers, 45 RBI and 45 runs in 98 games this season.