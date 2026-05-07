Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Grabbing seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Kelly is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Reds.

Kelly had started three of the previous four tilts but will get a breather for the series finale. It will be Miguel Amaya doing the catching and batting ninth for the Cubs.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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