Carson Kelly News: Grabbing seat Thursday
Kelly is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Reds.
Kelly had started three of the previous four tilts but will get a breather for the series finale. It will be Miguel Amaya doing the catching and batting ninth for the Cubs.
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