Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.

Kelly will get a breather Saturday after going 3-for-14 with a walk and five strikeouts over his last five games. Miguel Amaya will handle catching duties and bat eighth.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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