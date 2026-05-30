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Carson Kelly News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Kelly went 0-for-4 during Chicago's loss in Friday's series opener and will now stay put in the dugout to begin Saturday's contest. Miguel Amaya will replace him behind home plate and bat eighth.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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