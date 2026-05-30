Carson Kelly News: Idle Saturday
Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Kelly went 0-for-4 during Chicago's loss in Friday's series opener and will now stay put in the dugout to begin Saturday's contest. Miguel Amaya will replace him behind home plate and bat eighth.
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