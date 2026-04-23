Carson Kelly News: In Thursday's lineup after all
Kelly will start at catcher and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Phillies.
The Cubs' initial lineup did not include Kelly, but he's in there in the updated version. Kelly is sporting a .310/ .420/.466 batting line with a pair of homers and an 11:12 BB:K in the early going this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More