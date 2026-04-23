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Carson Kelly News: In Thursday's lineup after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Kelly will start at catcher and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

The Cubs' initial lineup did not include Kelly, but he's in there in the updated version. Kelly is sporting a .310/ .420/.466 batting line with a pair of homers and an 11:12 BB:K in the early going this season.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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