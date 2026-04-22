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Carson Kelly News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Kelly is not in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Kelly will sit for the second time in three days while Miguel Amaya serves behind home plate and bats eighth while catching pitches from the returning Matthew Boyd. Kelly has gone 15-for-46 (.326) with two home runs, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a 9:10 BB:K since April 1.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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