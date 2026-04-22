Carson Kelly News: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Kelly is not in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday.
Kelly will sit for the second time in three days while Miguel Amaya serves behind home plate and bats eighth while catching pitches from the returning Matthew Boyd. Kelly has gone 15-for-46 (.326) with two home runs, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a 9:10 BB:K since April 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More