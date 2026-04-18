Carson Kelly News: Not starting Saturday
Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Kelly has notched a base hit in nine of his 11 games since the start of April, but the Cubs will keep him in the dugout to begin Saturday's contest while Miguel Amaya starts behind the plate.
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