Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Kelly has notched a base hit in nine of his 11 games since the start of April, but the Cubs will keep him in the dugout to begin Saturday's contest while Miguel Amaya starts behind the plate.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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