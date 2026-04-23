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Carson Kelly News: Out of lineup again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Kelly is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Phillies.

It's the first time this season Kelly has been out of the lineup for consecutive games, and he's now started just three of the last eight tilts. Miguel Amaya will draw a second straight start at catcher as the Cubs try to finish off a sweep.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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