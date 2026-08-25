Carson Kelly News: Out of lineup Tuesday
Kelly is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Despite launching a solo shot in the series opener Monday, Kelly will sit out Tuesday's matchup. The Cubs will send out Miguel Amaya to handle the catching duties and bat ninth.
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