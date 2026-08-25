Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Kelly is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's affair with the Diamondbacks.

Despite launching a solo shot in the series opener Monday, Kelly will sit out Tuesday's matchup. The Cubs will send Miguel Amaya to handle the catching duties and bat ninth.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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