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Carson Kelly News: Plates four in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Kelly went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI during Friday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.

Kelly gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the fourth inning, and his second hit in the seventh plated another run to break a 4-4 tie. He completed the hat trick with a ground-rule double in the eighth that scored Alex Bregman and Seiya Suzuki, concluding a 10-run outburst from the Cubs' offense. Kelly is now batting .281 since the beginning of May, but his .636 OPS in that span and inconsistent playing time both work to limit his fantasy appeal.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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