Carson Kelly News: Pops first spring home run

Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Kelly, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Cubs in December, connected for his first spring home run in his new uniform. The veteran backstop was brought in to pair with Miguel Amaya, and both players figure to see plenty of playing time, at least to start the season. While Kelly's experience should be valuable for Chicago, he's a limited offensive player with less upside at the plate than Amaya.