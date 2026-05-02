Carson Kelly News: Productive in win Friday
Kelly went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Kelly has been an offensive force so far for the Cubs, as he's slashing .316/.413/.443 through 24 games. He's established himself as the clear top backstop in Chicago across the past two seasons, though Miguel Amaya is one of the more talented complementary options in the league. Kelly should continue to see the majority of the playing time moving forward, and his hot bat warrants attention in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More