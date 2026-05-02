Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Productive in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Kelly went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kelly has been an offensive force so far for the Cubs, as he's slashing .316/.413/.443 through 24 games. He's established himself as the clear top backstop in Chicago across the past two seasons, though Miguel Amaya is one of the more talented complementary options in the league. Kelly should continue to see the majority of the playing time moving forward, and his hot bat warrants attention in most fantasy formats.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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