Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Receiving rest Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 1:43pm

Kelly is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Miguel Amaya will step in behind the plate for Kelly, who will be rested after making starts in each of the past three days. Kelly is off to a scorching start to April, having recorded a hit in each of his starts while slashing .364/.488/.545 in 10 games overall.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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