Carson Kelly News: Receiving rest Wednesday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Miguel Amaya will step in behind the plate for Kelly, who will be rested after making starts in each of the past three days. Kelly is off to a scorching start to April, having recorded a hit in each of his starts while slashing .364/.488/.545 in 10 games overall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More