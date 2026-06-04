Carson Kelly News: Resting Thursday
Kelly isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Kelly has gone 0-for-11 across his last three contests, and Thursday will mark the fourth time in seven games that he's been kept on the sidelines. Moises Ballesteros will handle catching duties with Kelly on the bench, allowing Pedro Ramirez to work as Chicago's designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target26 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More