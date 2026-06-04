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Carson Kelly News: Resting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 2:18pm

Kelly isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Kelly has gone 0-for-11 across his last three contests, and Thursday will mark the fourth time in seven games that he's been kept on the sidelines. Moises Ballesteros will handle catching duties with Kelly on the bench, allowing Pedro Ramirez to work as Chicago's designated hitter.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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