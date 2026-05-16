Carson Kelly News: Resting up Saturday
Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Kelly will catch a breather Saturday after notching three hits and four RBI during Friday's victory. Miguel Amaya will catch for starter Jameson Taillon and bat ninth.
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