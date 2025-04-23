Carson Kelly News: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Kelly is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Kelly received a breather Tuesday but will return to the lineup Wednesday, sending Miguel Amaya to the bench. While Amaya has been effective with a .278 average and .798 OPS across 15 games, Kelly has been even better with a .371 average and 1.511 OPS in 13 appearances. As a result of the hot start, Kelly has seen his role grow, though Chicago will likely keep using both backstops fairly evenly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now