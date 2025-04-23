Carson Kelly News: Returns to lineup Wednesday

Kelly is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Kelly received a breather Tuesday but will return to the lineup Wednesday, sending Miguel Amaya to the bench. While Amaya has been effective with a .278 average and .798 OPS across 15 games, Kelly has been even better with a .371 average and 1.511 OPS in 13 appearances. As a result of the hot start, Kelly has seen his role grow, though Chicago will likely keep using both backstops fairly evenly.