Carson Kelly News: Sitting down Saturday
Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington.
After going 1-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's loss, Kelly will retreat to the dugout Saturday while Miguel Amaya makes his first start of the season behind the plate, batting ninth.
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