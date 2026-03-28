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Carson Kelly News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington.

After going 1-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's loss, Kelly will retreat to the dugout Saturday while Miguel Amaya makes his first start of the season behind the plate, batting ninth.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
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