Carson Kelly News: Sitting Monday
Kelly is not in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Phillies on Monday.
Kelly will get a breather for Monday's series opener after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Mets on Sunday. Miguel Amaya will serve behind home plate and bat seventh while catching pitches from Colin Rea.
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