Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Slugs first home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kelly went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.

Just like he did last year, Kelly is off to a scorching hot start in 2026 with a .333 batting average and .922 OPS through 15 games. However, unlike 2025, the power hasn't been there for the catcher in the early going, as this was his first home run of the year. Kelly still seems to be locked in at the plate, and he should remain Chicago's top backstop ahead of Miguel Amaya, giving the former plenty of fantasy utility.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
26 days ago