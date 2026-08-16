Carson Kelly News: Taking seat Sunday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Kelly will hit the bench for a second consecutive game and for the third time in the last four contests. He appears to be moving into more of a timeshare at catcher with Miguel Amaya, who will receive another turn behind the plate Sunday.
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