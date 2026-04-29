Carson Kelly News: Taking seat Wednesday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
He'll sit for the second time in the series while Miguel Amaya receives another start behind the plate in the finale in San Diego. Unless he ends up being used off the bench Wednesday, Kelly will finish April with a robust .317/.419/.476 slash line to go with two home runs, seven RBI and 12 runs over 18 games.
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