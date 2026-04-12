Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Walks it off against Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.

Making his 10th start over the first 15 games of the season, Kelly doubled in the fourth inning before providing the game-winning, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Kelly is now slashing .308/.426/.385 with three doubles, four RBI, four runs scored and an 8:8 BB:K across 47 plate appearances.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Kelly See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy: When to Draft Catchers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
24 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
38 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
38 days ago