Carson Kelly News: Walks it off against Pittsburgh

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.

Making his 10th start over the first 15 games of the season, Kelly doubled in the fourth inning before providing the game-winning, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Kelly is now slashing .308/.426/.385 with three doubles, four RBI, four runs scored and an 8:8 BB:K across 47 plate appearances.