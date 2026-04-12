Carson Kelly News: Walks it off against Pittsburgh
Kelly went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.
Making his 10th start over the first 15 games of the season, Kelly doubled in the fourth inning before providing the game-winning, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Kelly is now slashing .308/.426/.385 with three doubles, four RBI, four runs scored and an 8:8 BB:K across 47 plate appearances.
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