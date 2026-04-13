Carson Montgomery News: Makes 2026 debut

Montgomery (undisclosed) allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings Thursday against High-A Lansing. He didn't factor into the decision.

Montgomery failed to make an appearance during the 2025 season due to an unspecified injury, but he's since returned to health and looked sharp in his 2026 minor-league debut. He'll aim to continue his development this year with High-A Fort Wayne now that he's back at full strength.