Carson Palmquist Injury: Delayed by shin soreness
Palmquist is a bit behind schedule after being hit on the shin by a line drive, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Palmquist is expected to be fine, but the issue has slightly delayed his ramp-up. The left-hander tossed a scoreless inning in his Cactus League debut last week. He is in the mix for a spot in the Rockies' rotation, but Palmquist's best shot to make the team might be as a long reliever.
