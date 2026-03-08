Carson Palmquist headshot

Carson Palmquist News: Bound for Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 2:28pm

The Rockies optioned Palmquist (shin) to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The 25-year-old was a bit behind schedule early in camp due to a shin injury, but he returned to make a couple Cactus League last Sunday and Thursday. Palmquist struggled to an 8.91 ERA and 27:25 K:BB over nine appearances in his first taste of the majors last season.

Carson Palmquist
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Palmquist See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Palmquist See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago