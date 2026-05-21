Carson Palmquist News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Palmquist was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Thursday.

Palmquist has posted an inflated 7.20 ERA and 2.16 WHIP over 25 innings in 12 appearances, including five starts with Triple-A Albuquerque this season, and if he clears waivers, he'll likely remain with the Triple-A squad. The move was made in order to create a spot for Infielder Chad Stevens had his contract selected from Albuquerque on Thursday, replacing Palmquist on Colorado's 40-man roster.