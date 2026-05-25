Carson Palmquist News: Sent to Washington

The Rockies traded Palmquist to the Nationals on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Palmquist was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Thursday, but he'll now be a part of the Nationals organization and will get a fresh start with Triple-A Rochester. He has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 7.20 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 24:19 K:BB across 25 innings. Max Kranick (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.