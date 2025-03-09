Carson Ragsdale News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Ragsdale to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, but he was never a likely bet to make San Francisco's Opening Day roster. Ragsdale had a 5.03 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB across 53.2 frames in his first taste of the Triple-A level last year.