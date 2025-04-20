Fantasy Baseball
Carson Spiers headshot

Carson Spiers Injury: Out with shoulder impingement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

The Reds placed Spiers on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right shoulder impingement, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The 27-year-old was called up Friday and was scheduled to start Sunday in place of Nick Lodolo (paternity), but Hunter Greene's short outing Saturday resulted in Spiers covering four frames out of the bullpen. The right-hander apparently tweaked his shoulder while giving up four runs, so he'll be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. Randy Wynne was selected to the MLB roster Sunday and could provide some length behind opener Brent Suter against the Orioles.

