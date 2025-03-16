Carson Spiers News: Behind Abbott
Spiers appears to be behind Andrew Abbott for the Reds' fifth starter's job, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Abbott started the spring a little bit behind because of a left shoulder issue, and he still hasn't pitched in a big league spring training game. But Abbott has pitched two innings in a minor league game and will benefit from the Reds not immediately needing a fifth starter to begin the season.
