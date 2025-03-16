Fantasy Baseball
Carson Spiers News: Behind Abbott

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Spiers appears to be behind Andrew Abbott for the Reds' fifth starter's job, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Abbott started the spring a little bit behind because of a left shoulder issue, and he still hasn't pitched in a big league spring training game. But Abbott has pitched two innings in a minor league game and will benefit from the Reds not immediately needing a fifth starter to begin the season.

