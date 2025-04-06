Carson Spiers News: Ineffective versus Brewers

Spiers (0-2) pitched 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters on his way to a loss in Sunday's 8-2 defeat to the Brewers.

Spiers was able to pitch two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the third inning. He surrendered three hits and two runs in the frame before the wheels fell completely off in the fourth. After giving up back-to-back singles to open the inning, Spiers was pulled from the game, and both of the runners later came around to score. The right-hander has now given up five runs over 9.1 innings in two starts this season, and with Andrew Abbott (shoulder) eligible to return to the rotation Saturday, it's unclear if Spiers will make another start or transition into being a bullpen arm.