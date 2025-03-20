Fantasy Baseball
Carson Spiers News: Opening season in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Spiers will open the season as the Reds' fifth starter, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It could be temporary until Andrew Abbott (shoulder) is ready, but Spiers will have at least a couple starts to convince the Reds he should remain in the rotation. The right-hander has had a strong showing this spring, collecting a 2.70 ERA and 10:4 K:BB across 10 frames.

