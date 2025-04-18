Carson Spiers News: Promoted, set to start Sunday

Spiers was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday and is scheduled to start Sunday's game at Baltimore, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The 27-year-old was demoted to Louisville on April 8 but will rejoin Cincinnati for a spot start this weekend with Nick Lodolo being placed on the paternity list. Spiers made two starts for the Reds prior to being sent down and allowed five earned runs with an 8:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings.